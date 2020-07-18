Dragons defeat Canterbury Bulldogs in comeback victory

St George have put another coffin into Canterbury’s horror week following a stunning fightback at WIN Stadium.

Down two converted tries with less than 20 minutes to go, the Dragons responded in stunning fashion with three unanswered tries to add more misery to the Bulldogs who earlier in the week lost their head coach Dean Pay who chose to step down from his role.

With scores locked at 22-22 with just under two minutes remaining, five-eighth Corey Norman was in the perfect field goal position but sprayed the kick.

However, the Dragons were handed a golden opportunity when Marcelo Montoya knocked the ball on which opened the gate for Norman who pounced and raced away from 35 metres out for the winner.

NRL Rd 10 – Dragons v Bulldogs (Getty)

It was a cruel end to the match for the Bulldogs who at times looked certain they were going to hold on for the win.

The Bulldogs in the first half piled on 20 unanswered points after conceding the opening two tries.

“It was a bit crazy at the end and I missed that opportunity with the field goal,” Corey Norman said after the match.

“Mary’s let the shackles off and has just let us play.

“But it was disappointing we let them get 20 points in the first half. “

Dragons off to a flyer over Bulldogs