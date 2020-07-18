Dozens facing fines after illegal party in Schofields western Sydney

Dozens of people are facing hefty fines for breaking coronavirus restrictions after police arrested 30 people at an illegal house party in Sydney’s west.

Officers were called to Nottingham Street in Schofields last night about 11.30pm after noise complaints.

More than 60 people were found at a house, which had been rented online.

A brawl then broke out between 15 people and police, and officers used capsicum spray.

Three males were taken to Blacktown Hospital, two for minor injuries sustained in the brawl and a third for the effects of alcohol.

Police intend to issue COVID-19 fines of up to $1000 to about 60 people.

Of this number, 30 people were arrested after refusing a move-on direction. Fifteen were taken to Riverstone Police Station, NSW Police said.

Thirty people will also be issued with a separate fines for failing to comply with a move-on direction.