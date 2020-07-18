Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott: WSJ By

2/2 © . A screen shows the trading info for The Walt Disney Company company on the floor of the NYSE in New York



2/2

() – Walt Disney (N:) has become a latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc (O:) as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Disney joins other companies like Starbucks Corp (O:), Unilever Plc (L:), Adidas AG (DE:) and others that have pulled advertising from the tech giant.

Earlier this month, organizers of the growing Facebook advertising boycott said they saw “no commitment to action” after meeting with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Disney and Facebook were not immediately available for request for comment.