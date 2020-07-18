Dialogue needed over issue of Lebanon’s ‘neutrality’ in region: PM Diab By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks during a news conference in Beirut

BEIRUT () – Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday dialogue was needed over the country’s stance on regional conflicts, after meeting with a top Christian cleric who has urged Lebanon to remain neutral to help it out of its crisis.

The country is in the grip of a financial meltdown, raising concerns for its stability, and is badly in need of foreign aid. Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated with the government hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai has made several comments this month that were widely interpreted as criticism of both the Shi’ite Hezbollah movement and its ally President Michel Aoun, both backers of Diab’s cabinet.

“The issue of neutrality is a political one … and it needs deep dialogue between all the political sides in Lebanon,” Diab said after meeting with Rai on Saturday.

In an interview published earlier this week, Rai blamed Hezbollah for closing off a vital source of aid from Western and Gulf Arab states. Hezbollah’s opponents say its alliance with Iran, in the power struggle with Saudi Arabia, pushes away the mainly Sunni Gulf Arab states that once helped Lebanon.

“We are fundamentally a neutral country…and in the end, our salvation is in our neutrality,” Rai told local broadcaster LBC later on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR