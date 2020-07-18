Derek Ho dead at 55

Iconic surfer Derek Ho has died at 55, according to reports.

Carve Surfing Magazine reported that Ho “was admitted to hospital with a suspected heart attack slipped into a coma and passed away last night”. The news was confirmed by elite surfing’s governing body, the World Surf League.

Ho was the first native Hawaiian to win surfing world championship, in 1993. He also won the Pipe Masters in 1986 and 1993, and the Triple Crown in 1984, 1986, 1988, and 1990.

“I know Derek’s up in heaven and he’s in that happy place,” Ho’s board shaper, Bret Marumoto, told Hawaii News Now.

“Just if everyone can somehow, when you paddle out in surf, think of Derek Ho. This is a hard one, he’s gonna be truly missed.”

Derek Ho surfing at Pipeline in 1997. (Getty)

Derek Ho (R) with fellow surfing world champions Mark Richards and Sunny Garcia in 2001. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Australia’s triple world champion Mick Fanning paid tribute to Ho.

“So sad to hear we lost another great soul. Uncle D was always such a friendly and funny guy towards me,” Fanning wrote on Instagram.

“Full of life and quirky in the amazing Ho family way. To see him still surfing places like pipeline as good as anyone at 55 is a huge inspiration.

“Your memory, legacy and character will live on and inspire many in the future. Much love to all the Ho family in this time. Love you.”

Fellow Pipeline Masters champion and Hawaiian surfer Jamie O’Brien wrote: “The Pipeline king @derekho1980. I’m going to miss you!!! Lost for words!!!! Rest In Peace.”

Ho was surfing royalty and revered for his feats at the infamous Pipeline break on Oahu’s North Shore. He was the brother of Michael Ho and the uncle of current elite professional surfers Mason and Coco Ho.

Derek Ho was affectionately known to fellow surfers as Uncle D.