Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais Unfollow Most ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Following ‘BS’ Reunion Filming

It seems like season 10 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be the most dramatic one. The cast members of the Bravo reality show recently taped for the special reunion, and judging from their social media activities, it seemed like the filming took a nasty turn.

Lisa Rinna went as far as labeling the reunion “bulls**t” in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post. “Reunion was bulls**t today,” so she wrote on her account on Friday, July 17. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.” It was believed that Lisa was referring to the cease and desist letter that Denise Richards issued to Brandi Glanville, who claimed that they were hooking up.

Teddi Mellencamp, meanwhile, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie. “Woke up day after the 13 hour reunion feeling fresh as a daisy ready for a productive day…,” the TV star captioned the snap.

As for Denise, “The Bold and the Beautiful” star showed her frustration in a more subtle way. She hit the unfollow button on some “RHOBH” cast members including Lisa, Erika Jayne and Teddi. Also unfollowing Lisa was newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is heavily focused on the alleged affair between Denise and Brandi. “I f**k her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[my husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’ ” Brandi claimed in a clip promoting the season. She also said to a fan that Denise “sent me a cease-and-desist I will not talk about her.”

In one episode, the Housewives confronted Denise about Brandi’s claims which Denise vehemently denied. That prompted Lisa to blast Denise for being a “hypocrite” as she was always so open while discussing other personal details, but remained mum about the alleged hook-up with Brandi.