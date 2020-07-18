Danica Patrick Sparks Split Rumors by Unfollowing Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

WENN

The former NASCAR driver and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, who were first linked romantically together in early 2018, moved in together in December 2019.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have split, according to multiple reports.

The former NASCAR driver hinted there was trouble in paradise when she unfollowed the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram on Thursday, July 16 and now sources tell Page Six the couple is no longer together.

The pair were first linked in early 2018 and took the romance to the next step in December (19), when Patrick and Rodgers, who previously dated actress Olivia Munn, moved into a new estate in Malibu, California.