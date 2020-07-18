Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

The great mask melee

The United States continues to set daily infection records, with hospitalization and death rates on the rise — and Americans still can’t stop fighting about masks.

More than half of the country has some form of face mask requirement in place: Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado all issued statewide mask mandates in the last few days. But there is staunch resistance from those who see mask mandates as an attack on personal liberty.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended all mask mandates and filed a lawsuit against Atlanta challenging the city’s mask requirement, even though a federal report recommended that Georgia require face masks in public. (Mr. Kemp also advised that residents wear them anyway, but refused to allow legal mandates.) In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt tested positive for the virus but said he still opposed a mask order.

Public health officials say wearing a simple cloth mask is one of the most basic ways to prevent the spread of the virus. But the issue became increasingly partisan after President Trump eschewed them and downplayed their benefits. In many surveys, there is a 20-point partisan split, with Republicans much less likely to wear masks. A recent study found that your political affiliation is the best predictor of whether you wear a mask, even more than your age or where you live.