Commerce City man sentenced to federal prison for illegal marijuana grow.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

A Commerce City man has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegal cultivation of marijuana in a residence.

Zhiming Wang, 26, a Chinese national and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., was also sentenced Friday to three years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a U.S. Attorney Office, District of Colorado news release.

