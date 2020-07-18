Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale Go on ‘Casual’ Dates After His Spilt From Cassie Randolph

WENN

The ‘Bachelor’ alum is spotted on a hike with the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum in Los Angeles as the two reportedly have been seeing each other a lot lately.

– Colton Underwood is putting his love life back in the spotlight as he’s romantically linked to a well-known celebrity. The former “The Bachelor” star has sparked daring rumors with Lucy Hale as the two were spotted going on a hike together on Wednesday, July 15.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, the former NFL star and the “Pretty Little Liars” alum worked up a sweat at Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles’ scenic Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The 28-year-old hunk appeared to be shy as they were caught by paparazzi, while the 31-year-old actress tried to avoid eye contact with camera.

The two dressed comfortably for the outing and did not wear a mask. Lucy wore a white vest and dark joggers, while Colton donned a black T-shirt and gray sweat pants. She also sported dark shades while carrying her phone, and her hair was tied into a ponytail.

According to sources, Lucy first reached out to Colton soon after his split from ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph and they have been seeing each other a lot since then. Sporty activity seems to be their favorite as they reportedly have gone on “casual hike dates” over the last few weeks.

Back in 2018, Lucy expressed her interest in Colton, gushing that he would make a good Bachelor because he’s “wholesome,” a “good guy” and “beautiful to watch.” She was last romantically linked to “Billionaire Boys Club” star Ryan Rottman. She recently said she felt “more single than ever” due to the coronavirus pandemic, “but it’s fine.”

As for Colton, he dramatically jumped over a fence in season 23 of “The Bachelor” after Cassie dumped him on the Fantasy Suite date night. He broke things off with the other two women and asked Cassie for a second chance without the pressure of an engagement. However, after almost two years of relationship, they broke up in May following his battle with COVID-19.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” Colton wrote in an Instagram post along with a black-white-picture of him with Cassie. He added, “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”