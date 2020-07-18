Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dies of Cancer at 80

Instagram

Prayers and condolences for the inspirational civil rights icon and his family are flooding the internet in the wake of his passing as he lost battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Civil rights leader and U.S. congressman John Lewis passed away on Friday (17Jul20) after a battle with cancer.

Lewis, 80, who was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a key figure in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, passed away after confirming he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer late last year (19).

He was one of the ‘Big Six’ civil rights leaders, which included Martin Luther King, Jr., and helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington.

As a congressman he was a Democrat, who represented a district covering most of Atlanta, Georgia.

Upon news of his death, representatives from civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) tweeted that they were “deeply saddened,” noting, “His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world. The NAACP extends our sincerest condolences to his family, and we send prayers of comfort and strength to all.”

In a statement, former President Barack Obama said he had spoken with Lewis after a virtual town hall with a group of activists following the death of George Floyd.

Obama added that Lewis could not have been prouder of their efforts, writing, “a new generation standing up for freedom and equality.”

“Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did,” he said. “And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders – to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise.”

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted that Lewis “was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation.”