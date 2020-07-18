Chris Wallace fact checks Trump’s claim that Biden wants to defund the poli

In an interview for “Fox News Sunday,” President Donald Trump claimed that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants “defund the police.” Chris Wallace, who was interviewing Trump, told the president that he was wrong.

In a 46-second clip of the interview that was released by Fox News on Friday, Wallace asked the president to explain and what he was going to do about deaths from shootings and violence in cities such as New York City and Chicago.

NEW: Chris and President Trump sit down to discuss the recent spike in violence in major cities across the country. Tune in Sunday to catch the full interview. #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/r7hwgyVhKM — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 17, 2020

“I explain it very simply by saying that they’re Democrat-run cities,” Trump said. “They’re liberally run. They’re stupidly run.”

“Liberal Democrats have been running cities in this country for decades,” Wallace said. “Why is it so bad right now?”

That’s when Trump focused on his rival.

“They’ve run them poorly. It was always bad, but now it’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police and Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump said.

“No, sir, he does not,” Wallace interjected.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump said

“And it says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace replied.

“Oh, really? It says abolish, it says let’s go, get me the charter, please,” Trump said at the end of the clip.

The charter that Trump referenced is a 110-paged document of policy proposals jointly made by allies of Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont earlier in July.

While teasing the interview on a Fox News show Friday, Wallace said Trump was given the charter and went through to see if Biden said he would defund or abolish the police.

“[Trump] found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to,” Wallace said, “but couldn’t find any indication — because there isn’t any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police.”

The rest of the interview will air on “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace” on local Fox affiliates and Fox News Channel.