Chris Pratt Promotes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s New Podcast

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star has taken to his Twitter account to gush over her wife for launching her new podcast, writing, ‘So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast.’

Chris Pratt is “so proud” of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for “working her butt off” to launch her new podcast while heavily pregnant.

Katherine’s new audio series, “The Gift of Forgiveness”, is based on her New York Times Bestseller book, “The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable”, which was published in March.

And the “Avengers: Endgame” star is raving about his spouse’s latest achievement, tweeting: “So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast. Nine months pregnant, in quarantine and still working her butt off. Check it out. Based on her NY Times best selling book!”

“I’m a lucky lucky man,” Chris added.

Katherine also shared her own thoughts about the launch, writing on Instagram: “This has been a labor of love and my hope is that these conversations will inspire you to welcome forgiveness into your life.”

And in a new post on Friday, July 17, she shared a photo of herself with her first guest – “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes, and captioned it: “First guest @seanhayes on the podcast! Have you listened to the first episode of my new podcast with @headspace, The Gift of Forgiveness? Click the link in bio to listen to Sean and I chat all things forgiveness and about meeting me as a 10 year old.”