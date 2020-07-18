‘Chernobyl’ Wins Big at 2020 BAFTA TV Craft Awards

HBO

The team behind the hit television series about the Ukrainian nuclear disaster have taken home a total of seven prestigious honors at the British awards show.

–

“Chernobyl” was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards in the U.K. on Friday night (17Jul20), picking up seven honours.

The television series about the Ukrainian nuclear disaster in 1986 scooped up Costume Design, Production Design and Editing: Fiction trophies, while Johan Renck was named the winner of the Director: Fiction gong.

“Succession” was also a big winner with Jesse Armstrong taking home the award for Best Writer: Drama, while Jamie Demetriou landed the Writer: Comedy award for “Stath Lets Flats“.

“His Dark Materials” was a double winner at the pre-recorded ceremony, scooping up two prizes for Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects and Titles and Graphic Identity.

The full list of winners is:

Breakthrough Talent: Aisling Bea (Writer) – “ This Way Up “

Aisling Bea (Writer) – “ “ Costume Design: Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “ Chernobyl “

Odile Dicks-Mireaux – “ “ Director: Factual: Arthur Cary – “ The Last Survivors “

Arthur Cary – “ “ Director: Fiction: Johan Renck – “ Chernobyl “

Johan Renck – “ “ Director: Multi-Camera: Janet Fraser Cook – Glastonbury 2019

Janet Fraser Cook – Glastonbury 2019 Editing: Factual: Michael Harte – “ Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer “

Michael Harte – “ “ Editing: Fiction: Simon Smith/Jinx Godfrey – “ Chernobyl “

Simon Smith/Jinx Godfrey – “ “ Entertainment Craft Team: David Bishop/Vicky Gill/Andy Tapley/ Patrick Doherty – “ Strictly Come Dancing “

David Bishop/Vicky Gill/Andy Tapley/ – “ “ Make Up & Hair Design: Loz Schiavo – “ Peaky Blinders “

Loz Schiavo – “ “ Original Music: Hildur Gudnadottir – “ Chernobyl “

Hildur Gudnadottir – “ “ Photography: Factual: Bertie Gregory/Howard Bourne/John Shier – “ Seven Worlds, One Planet “

Bertie Gregory/Howard Bourne/John Shier – “ “ Photography & Lighting: Fiction: Jakob Ihre – “ Chernobyl “

Jakob Ihre – “ “ Production Design: Luke Hull/Claire Levinson-Gendler – “ Chernobyl “

Luke Hull/Claire Levinson-Gendler – “ “ Scripted Casting: Des Hamilton – “ Top Boy “

Des Hamilton – “ “ Sound: Factual: Sound Team – “ Battle of the Brass Bands “

Sound Team – “ “ Sound: Fiction: Stefan Henrix/Joe Beal/Stuart Hiliker/Vincent Piponnier – “ Chernobyl “

Stefan Henrix/Joe Beal/Stuart Hiliker/Vincent Piponnier – “ “ Special, Visual & Graphic Effects: Framestore/Painting Practice/Real SFX/Russell Dodgson – “ His Dark Materials “

Framestore/Painting Practice/Real SFX/Russell Dodgson – “ “ Titles & Graphic Identity: Elastic/Painting Practice – “ His Dark Materials “

Elastic/Painting Practice – “ “ Writer: Comedy: Jamie Demetriou – “ Stath Lets Flats “

Jamie Demetriou – “ “ Writer: Drama: Jesse Armstrong – “Succession“