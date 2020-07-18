Celebs Shading Ellen DeGeneres

Some celebrities go back at Ellen.
1.
When Sean Hayes and Ellen had an awkward interview:
2.
When Blake Shelton called her out for giving him a gift and then taking it back:
3.
When Dakota Johnson called out Ellen and said, “I didn’t even know you liked me”:
4.
And then said, “Tig Notaro is my favoirte comedian.” LOL!
5.
When Hasan Minhaj wasn’t here for Ellen’s mispronunciation of his name:
6.
When NikkieTutorials most recently called out Ellen for the negative experience on her show:
7.
When Wanda Sykes called out Ellen for her comedy “tour,” which was only on the West Coast and featured mostly just Los Angeles dates:
8.
When Wendy Williams — after a tense interview in which Ellen chastised her for being “mean” — said this to Ellen during a game of Heads Up:
9.
When Wendy shaded/called out Ellen for beating her at the People’s Choice Awards:
10.
When Kathy Griffin said this about Ellen after she refused to do a tribute for Joan Rivers:
That fucking set me off. So we had a fight in which I used inflammatory words like, “Look, you fucking untalented hack.” … You know when you’re fighting with someone and you can kind of laugh at a point? Yeah, not that day.
11.
And when Kathy texted Ellen to make amends and Ellen ignored her, and Kathy said this:
That bitch didn’t even respond! But that was a good idea!
12.
When Tom Bergeron tweeted this about Ellen’s hosting the Oscars:
13.
When Katy Perry called out Ellen for forgetting her marriage to Russell Brand:
14.
When singer Calum Scott called out Ellen for having producers insist that he not look her in the eye:
“I was backstage and the stage manager was walking with me as I was just about to go on the show. I told him ‘I can’t believe I’m getting to do this,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s so amazing, but remember not to look Ellen in the eye — everything else is fine, but just don’t look her in the eye.'”
15.
When Mark Ruffalo called out Ellen for her friendship with George Bush:
16.
And so did Tim Robbins:
17.
When Ellen put up Justin Bieber’s nudes and then questioned him about a girl in the background, and he said this:
18.
And when Ariana Grande wasn’t here for Ellen asking about her personal life:
Now, if you wanna see Ellen calling people out, click here!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!