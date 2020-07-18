Celebs Shading Ellen DeGeneres

Some celebrities go back at Ellen.

1.

When Sean Hayes and Ellen had an awkward interview:

2.

When Blake Shelton called her out for giving him a gift and then taking it back:

3.

When Dakota Johnson called out Ellen and said, “I didn’t even know you liked me”:

4.

And then said, “Tig Notaro is my favoirte comedian.” LOL!

5.

When Hasan Minhaj wasn’t here for Ellen’s mispronunciation of his name:

6.

When NikkieTutorials most recently called out Ellen for the negative experience on her show:


“Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked,” Nikkie said. “I was expecting a Disney show but got Teletubbies After Dark.” Every guest at Ellen’s had a private toilet, but I didn’t. I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers. Why do they get a private toilet? I thought. But in the end, my [interview] had 8 million views afterwards and theirs 2 million, ha!”

7.

When Wanda Sykes called out Ellen for her comedy “tour,” which was only on the West Coast and featured mostly just Los Angeles dates:

8.

When Wendy Williams — after a tense interview in which Ellen chastised her for being “mean” — said this to Ellen during a game of Heads Up:

9.

When Wendy shaded/called out Ellen for beating her at the People’s Choice Awards:

10.

When Kathy Griffin said this about Ellen after she refused to do a tribute for Joan Rivers:

That fucking set me off. So we had a fight in which I used inflammatory words like, “Look, you fucking untalented hack.” … You know when you’re fighting with someone and you can kind of laugh at a point? Yeah, not that day.

11.

And when Kathy texted Ellen to make amends and Ellen ignored her, and Kathy said this:

That bitch didn’t even respond! But that was a good idea!

12.

When Tom Bergeron tweeted this about Ellen’s hosting the Oscars:

13.

When Katy Perry called out Ellen for forgetting her marriage to Russell Brand:

14.

When singer Calum Scott called out Ellen for having producers insist that he not look her in the eye:

“I was backstage and the stage manager was walking with me as I was just about to go on the show. I told him ‘I can’t believe I’m getting to do this,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s so amazing, but remember not to look Ellen in the eye — everything else is fine, but just don’t look her in the eye.'”

15.

When Mark Ruffalo called out Ellen for her friendship with George Bush:

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths &amp; displacement, and the deep scars—emotional &amp; otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su

16.

And so did Tim Robbins:


“Listen, I’m all for going across aisles and making peace with people, but there’s certain people that are walking around right now that are responsible for a lot of death,” Robbins told ‘s AM2DM. “That is, for me, something [Bush] has never reckoned with, never taken responsibility for.”

17.

When Ellen put up Justin Bieber’s nudes and then questioned him about a girl in the background, and he said this:

18.

And when Ariana Grande wasn’t here for Ellen asking about her personal life:

