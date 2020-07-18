Cardi B Defends Offset Against Backlash for Giving Daughter Kulture Birkin Bag

Instagram

The Migos member shares on Instagram a video of him giving his 2-year-old daughter with the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker a pink Birkin bag, saying, ‘It’s your Birkin!’

–

Just like any other fathers, Offset also wants to shower his daughter Kulture with gifts. But instead of receiving praises for being a good father, the rapper was put under fire after he shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15 a video of him giving the 2-year-old girl a Birkin bag.

In the video, Offset could be seen saying, “Look! Look!” as he opened the Birkin box to reveal a beautiful pink handbag. Kulture, who looked adorable in an all-pink fairy costume, exclaimed in happiness the moment she saw the bag. “It’s pink!” she said, to which the Migos rapper responded, “Look, this is yours mama, wow see you beautiful baby! It’s your Birkin!”

<br />

Even though Kulture appreciated the bag he gave her, others didn’t feel the same. Someone said, “LMAOOOOOO What the hell is kulture gone do with a birkin??? Give me thattt.” On the other hand, an individual commented, “dope but that baby dont want no birkin lol she want toys,” as one other reacted by saying, “She is just a kid, she doesn’t even know/care about an expensive bag. I bet she just wants toys.”

Not one to remain silent, his wife Cardi B jumped to his defense. “Yea, kids only care about toys and candy. But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets,” the “I Like It” rapper said in a video posted on Instagram Stories. “And if I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers.”

<br />

She continued, “No, cause if I was looking like a bad b***h, expensive b***h, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s**t. So, I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”