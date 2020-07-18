Canadian Regulator Accuses Coinsquare of Wash Trading By Cointelegraph

Canadian Regulator Accuses Coinsquare of Wash Trading
Canadian regulator Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has accused embattled exchange Coinsquare of market manipulation and misleading clients about trading volumes.
The OSC alleged Coinsquare, which has been accused of wash-trading and reports of a hack, had “engaged in conduct contrary to Ontario security laws.” The regulator also named founder Virgile Rostand, CEO Cole Diamond and chief compliance officer Felix Mazer as respondents.
