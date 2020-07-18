Caitlyn Jenner Asks Kanye West to Choose Her as His Vice President

WENN

When asked whether or not she will vote for the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper in the upcoming election, the former Olympian says, ‘I texted him and said, ‘Can I be your Vice President.’ ‘

Kanye West may already have someone he can trust to work alongside him at the White House should he win the upcoming presidential election. Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed to reporters that she had already asked the rapper to choose her as his Vice President.

The “I Am Cait” alum was coming out of Starbucks in Westlake Village, California when TMZ asked her whether she’d vote for Kanye in the upcoming election. However, it appears Caitlyn has done more than vowing to give her vote to the Yeezy founder. “I texted him and said, ‘Can I be your Vice President,’ ” so the former Olympian admitted, saying that they’d make a pretty interesting combination.

Caitlyn didn’t share Kanye’s response to her text, though the “Famous” rapper previously said that he named Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

Kanye announced his intention to run for president on Fourth of July, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” His decision sparked so much backlash, especially when he revealed that he’s against abortion and planned to turn the U.S. into Wakanda.

Recently, it was reported that the “Jesus Is King” rapper is out of the presidential race amid reports that he only pulled 2% of voters in a new poll. “He’s out.” Steve Karmer said, hinting that the whole process could be too much for Kanye to handle. “Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level,” he noted.

However, hours after this news made headlines, a new report suggested that Kanye had been named an official presidential candidate in the Oklahoma ballot. According to New York Magazine, West’s representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 required to get him on the Oklahoma ballot on Wednesday, July 15, which was the for a spot on the state’s presidential ballot. Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr added that he was one of three independent presidential candidates who paid the filing fee just before the , with the other two being concert pianist Jade Simmons and entrepreneur Brock Pierce.