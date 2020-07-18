Cadbury to shrink fan-favourite chocolate bars – but prices will remain the same

Cadbury will be slashing the size of some of its most popular products in a bid to curb obesity.

Four packs of Double Decker, Wispa/Wispa Gold, Crunchie and Twirl will reduce in size so that each of the bars contains less than 200 calories by the end of 2021.

Bars that are individually sold will remain the same size as Cadbury wants to give customers different portion size options for “different occasions”, reports the Mirror.

A spokesperson for Mondelez International, the firm who manufactures Cadbury chocolate, has said that the pricing of the multipacks will be up to retailers when the changes come into force.









But there is anger growing among the chocolate giant’s fans after officials revealed that the price of the products will remain the same.

One disgruntled customer slammed the move, claiming that Cadbury should change the name of it’s Double Decker to ‘Minibus’.

Another tweeted: “The list price for these products will not be changing at this …Cadbury trying to say that the change in for health reasons when it seems painfully obvious it’s for profit margins.”

In 2016, Mondelez reduced the weight of its Toblerone bar from 200g to 150g by spacing out its distinctive triangular chunks, but it reversed the change two years later.

The company said it was offering more portion control options by voluntarily committing to bring all Cadbury chocolate bars sold in multipacks under 200 calories by the end of 2021.

A spokesperson for Cadbury said: “The list price for these products will not be changing at this . Retail pricing remains at the retailer’s sole discretion.”

The practice of reducing product sizes but maintaining prices is known as “shrinkflation”.







(Image: PA)



Last week it was suggested that supermarkets in England could be stopped from placing chocolate and sweets at the end of aisles to tempt shoppers.

The measures are part of a “war against obesity” being drawn up by Downing Street.