Cabaletta back on track with Newbury win | Racing News

Cabaletta can look forward to a return to Group-race company after getting her career back on track with victory in the bet365 Aphrodite Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.

The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old appeared to be back to her best when leaving behind her below-par effort in the Lancashire Oaks with a game success in the Listed prize, which was transferred from its normal slot at Newmarket.

Travelling well throughout the mile-and-a-half event for David Egan, the daughter of Mastercraftsman demonstrated that stamina is her forte when moving past favourite Lady G inside the final furlong before going on to score by half a length.

Varian said of the 12-1 shot: “We were a bit disappointed at Haydock last time. It was a very big ask going into a Group Two on just her third start.

“We thought she would handle the bottomless ground there, but she didn’t go on that heavy ground. It is great to see her bounce back today.”

Looking to the future, the Newmarket handler said: “She is a nice filly, make no mistake about that, and her best days are still ahead of her.

“The Lillie Langtry (at Goodwood) is two weeks away and provided we are happy with her that will be a good option.”