Buffalo mayor invites Blue Jays to play home games in city

Momentum appears to be growing for the city of Buffalo to host MLB games this summer.

The Canadian government announced Saturday that it has denied the Blue Jays permission to play home games in Toronto, leaving the team scrambling for a new home days before the 2020 season is due to start. The Jays’ spring training home in Dunedin has been listed as a possibility, but there are concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

The other option frequently mentioned is Buffalo, and the city’s mayor, Byron Brown, made clear Saturday that the Jays would be welcome there.