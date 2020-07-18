BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, ADA, BSV, LINK, LTC, BNB, CRO By Cointelegraph

Price Analysis 7/17: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, ADA, BSV, LINK, LTC, BNB, CRO



Grayscale Investments recent Q2 report shows that the firm took in $905 million into (BTC) and other altcoins. In Q1 of this year, the inflow into various Grayscale products was $503.7 million. The sharp increase in investments indicates that the institutional investors are building positions when the price of the top-ranked asset on CoinMarketCap is stuck in a range as they expect it to rise in the future.

However, in the short-term, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy actions might dictate the next directional move. Although the economy is showing signs of recovery, several sectors are still struggling as coronavirus cases surge across the world. Therefore, investors are hopeful that the Fed will extend the current stimulus programs which are slated to end soon.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph