BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, ADA, BSV, LINK, LTC, BNB, CRO By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

Price Analysis 7/17: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, ADA, BSV, LINK, LTC, BNB, CRO

Grayscale Investments recent Q2 report shows that the firm took in $905 million into (BTC) and other altcoins. In Q1 of this year, the inflow into various Grayscale products was $503.7 million. The sharp increase in investments indicates that the institutional investors are building positions when the price of the top-ranked asset on CoinMarketCap is stuck in a range as they expect it to rise in the future.

However, in the short-term, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy actions might dictate the next directional move. Although the economy is showing signs of recovery, several sectors are still struggling as coronavirus cases surge across the world. Therefore, investors are hopeful that the Fed will extend the current stimulus programs which are slated to end soon.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR