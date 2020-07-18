Britney Spears Not Held Against Her Will Despite Fans’ Wild Speculation

Instagram

The ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ hitmaker’s Instagram followers started the #FreeBritney campaign on social media after the singer sparked concern with her Instagram videos.

As Britney Spears‘ conservatorship is once again put on the spotlight, there has been a growing speculation that the singer is being held hostage by her conservator. The speculation started after the star shared Instagram videos in which she put on a kind of fashion show while dancing and pacing back and forth.

Worrying that something’s wrong was going on with her, Britney’s fans sent messages telling her to “wear black if you need help” and “wear pink if you are in trouble.” In one of the next videos, the 38-year-old wore pink shorts with black polka dots, which fans took as a cry for help. In the video, Britney also crossed her arms in an “X” fashion and people interpreted that as saying, “I’m not okay.”

“Look at the thumbnails of this two dance videos, she spells NO with her arms,” one follower commented below the post. Another speculated, “Everyone keeps asking if she’s ok. If you look at her profile – in the title photos of her last two videos she shows N O(kay sign) with her hands.”

Believing that Britney is being held against her will by her conservatorship, which is led by her father Jamie Spears, they have been demanding for her freedom by making the hashtag #FreeBritney popular on Twitter.

But those who have been demanding for Britney’s release from a conservatorship and accusing her father of poor treatment on her may get the wrong idea. According to TMZ, the former Mouseketeer’s main issue is her mental illness, which is hard to deal with. It’s said that the mother of two has been struggling for the last two years because he meds stopped working and doctors were having trouble finding the right combination, so she sometimes complains she wants more freedom.

Due to her condition, the site claims that Britney requires this conservatorship, probably for life. It’s additionally noted that her father Jamie doesn’t completely take control of her life as her conservator since there are doctors, lawyers, therapists and a judge who all have voice on what decision should be taken for Britney’s best interest.

A source reportedly close to Britney even claps back at those who are crying for her freedom. “These people who are screaming for the conservatorship to end, well if that happened and she hurt herself or died 2 weeks after would these people utter a peep? No way,” the source says.