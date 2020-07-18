British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful ‘Racially Profiled’ by Security Guard at Work

Instagram

Edward reveals he was stopped from using the main entrance by a security guard and told to use ‘the loading bay’ instead when he returned to work in London.

–

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was “racially profiled” and told to “use the loading bay” by a security guard hired by the magazine’s owner, Conde Nast.

Enninful has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 2017, and took to social media on Wednesday (15Jul20) to reveal the incident happened as he walked into his offices in London, England earlier that day.

“Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place,” he penned. “As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay. Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was.”

He went on to insist bosses at Conde Nast “moved quickly” to dismiss the security guard, before insisting “change needs to happen now.”

In a separate post to his one million Instagram followers, Enninful said, “It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.”

Fans and colleagues flocked to support the star with deputy editor Sarah Harris calling the incident “inexcusable” and Enninful’s longtime friend Naomi Campbell commenting, “When will this change? Been happening in U.K. for so long … so sorry you had to go through that!! Don’t let it deter you. Stay STRONG.”