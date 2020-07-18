Brazil’s Amazon chief Raoni is hospitalized By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


SAO PAULO () – Brazil’s top indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire has been hospitalized with digestive bleeding, according to a post on the Facebook (NASDAQ:) page of Raoni’s institute.

The 90-year-old Amazon (NASDAQ:) icon is in a hospital in the city of Sinop, in Brazil’s central state of Mato Grosso.

Raoni started showing symptoms of dehydration eight days ago and was initially taken from his tribe to a hospital nearby, the post said.

The Kayapo chief has become the symbol of the fight to stop deforestation in the Amazon.

Last year, Raoni called on Brazil’s Congress to block President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies, which he said are destroying the Amazon forest indigenous people depend on.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR