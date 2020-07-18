Brad Pitt’s Classic Car in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Up for Auction

Sony Pictures

The vintage Cadillac owned by Brad Pitt’s character in the Quentin Tarantino movie is scheduled to go under the hammer along with some other movie memorabilia.

The classic Cadillac Coupe de Ville Brad Pitt‘s stuntman character drove around Tinseltown in Quentin Tarantino‘s hit film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is expected to fetch $55,000 (£44,000) at an upcoming props auction.

The car is among the special items up for grabs at the Prop Store sale, alongside Will Ferrell‘s suit from “Anchorman“, legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock‘s Vertigo camera, and one of the three helmets Tom Cruise wore as Maverick in “Top Gun“.

The headgear is expected to go under the hammer for between $50,000 (£40,000) and $70,000 (£55,700).

The auction will take place on 26 and 27 August (20).