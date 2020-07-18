Boxer Travell Mazion Pronounced Dead at the Scene After Tragic Car Crash

Instagram

The late athlete was travelling in his Cadillac STS in Austin, Texas when he suddenly crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, slamming head-on into a Honda Pilot.

–

The boxing industry has lost one of its promising young athletes. Junior middleweight boxer Travell Mazion was killed in a tragic car crash in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night, July 15. He was 24.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said to TMZ that Mazion was travelling in his Cadillac STS around 9:40 P.M. when he suddenly crossed the center median into oncoming traffic. He struck the rear quarter panel of a Nissan Sentra before slamming head-on into a Honda Pilot driven by Richard Salter.

Mazion was pronounced dead at the scene, while Salter passed away in a local hospital in nearby Round Rock.

National boxing promotional company Golden Boy Promotion confirmed his passing through a statement issued on the following day. “We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night,” so the statement read. “Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P.”

CEO of the organization, Oscar de La Hoya, has also expressed his condolences. Saying that he was still in “disbelief” over what happened, he added of the late athlete, “you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ. Rest in peace.”

Raised in Austin, Mazion started his professional boxing career in 2013 and had an undefeated 17-0 record with 13 knockouts. He last fought on January 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, scoring a first-round stoppage of Fernando Castaneda.