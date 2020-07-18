Boston College football lands highest-ranked commitment in program history

Clinton Burton Jr. committed to Boston College on Friday, giving the Eagles their highest ESPN-ranked commitment in program history.

Burton, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner from Baltimore, is ESPN’s No. 74 prospect in the Class of 2021. He was originally committed to Florida and also had an offer from Alabama, among other schools.

“Building my legacy,” he tweeted, followed by an Eagle emoji.

“Men of great integrity,” Burton wrote in a follow-up tweet. “This is one of the best decisions I have ever made. If you can’t see that now, you will later. #Getin”

He joins three-star recruits Jalen Cheek, Shawn Gates, and Jalen McCain as corners to commit to BC. First-year head coach Jeff Hafley, who has molded some of the top defensive backs in both the NFL and college football over the years, has had a major effect at BC before even coaching a game.