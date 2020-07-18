Boosie Badazz Dragged for Saying R. Kelly Is Better Than Michael Jackson, Prince

WENN

During a new interview, the rapper is confident that no one in the world, including the late King of Pop and Beyonce, can beat the disgrace singer in a versus battle.

–

Michael Jackson has always been regarded as a King of Pop who made a lot of great hits, but in Boosie Badazz’s eyes, the late star is apparently no better than R. Kelly. The rapper, who’s also known as Lil Boosie, has successfully sparked debate after he claimed in an interview that the disgrace singer is better than the likes of MJ and Prince.

Boosie was discussing the whole entanglement thing between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina with Vlad TV when Kelly’s name was suddenly brought up. “By the way, nobody can go on a versus battle with R. Kelly in the world,” he said. “Michael Jackson, no! Beyonce, no! Nobody’s got more hits than R. Kelly.”

Then, the interviewer suggested that Stevie Wonder could still beat Kelly, but Boosie denied the possibility right away by saying, “Stevie Wonder can’t f**k with R. Kelly!” He added, “I know he f***ed up, but when it comes to talent, we cannot take this away from R. Kelly, ’cause you don’t take it away from Michael Jackson.”

Boosie went on heaping more praises to Kelly, saying that the latter “started a generation.” He then insisted Kelly is better than MJ once again, before bringing Prince into the discussion. When the interview asked whether he put Kelly over Prince, Boosie proudly answered, “Yes! I only know ‘Purple Rain’ f**k what else I know!”





However, near the end of the interview, Boosie said that he “might get dragged” over his remarks, and it appeared his prediction was right. “Boosie seems to forget MJ had hits since he was 7,” one said, while another was convinced that the rapper “lost his mind” because “MJ has hits on a whole different level.” Someone else commented, “Man, he’s overdosing with all that jewelry with that argument! R. Kelly has nothing on any of them! Young buck! Lol!!”

One individual wrote, “You have to be on crack to think R Kelly would beat MJ in a hits battle, lmao. Maaaaan, STOP it. MJ was a GLOBAL icon with WORLDWIDE hits, R Kelly isn’t even in the same universe.” There was also someone who said, “Boosie delusional on this one.. he’s hypnotized by R Kelly music.”