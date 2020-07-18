Bitcoin’s Active Supply Hits 19 Month Low — Is It Bullish or Bearish? By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s Active Supply Hits 19 Month Low — Is It Bullish or Bearish?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) active supply has hit a 19-month low of just over one million . This could signal a potential strong price increase if it plays out in line with the findings of a report from asset manager Stack Funds earlier this month.
The active supply saw a sharp increase earlier this year with a 16% increase in less than three weeks to over 1.3 million Bitcoin. Looking at the 90-day moving average over the last three years, this pattern of a sharp increase followed by an almost equal pull back was seen twice before, both right before a strong price increase.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.