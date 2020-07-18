Bitcoin’s Active Supply Hits 19 Month Low — Is It Bullish or Bearish? By Cointelegraph

The active supply saw a sharp increase earlier this year with a 16% increase in less than three weeks to over 1.3 million Bitcoin. Looking at the 90-day moving average over the last three years, this pattern of a sharp increase followed by an almost equal pull back was seen twice before, both right before a strong price increase.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) active supply has hit a 19-month low of just over one million . This could signal a potential strong price increase if it plays out in line with the findings of a report from asset manager Stack Funds earlier this month.

