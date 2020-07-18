Big Sean Pays Tribute to ‘Hero’ Naya Rivera After ‘IDFWU’ Criticism: ‘God Bless Your Soul!’

WENN

Following the news of the 33-year-old ‘Glee’ alum’s disappearance, people attacked the ‘I Know’ rapper over his diss track titled ‘I Don’t F**k With You’ which he released back in 2015.

–

Big Sean is mourning the death of ex-fiancee Naya Rivera. The rapper took to his Instagram account to share a lengthy message remembering the “Glee” alum, who died tragically earlier this month while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

Alongside two photos featuring the 33-year-old actress and her son, the “Mercy” hitmaker wrote on Friday, July 17, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence.” He then gushed over Naya, calling her “a hero, Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

Although their romantic relationship didn’t work out, Big Sean revealed in the message, “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.” He shared that he’s “still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

<br />

Naya went missing on Wednesday, July 8 after swimming with Josey, before her body was found on Monday morning, July 13. Following the news of her disappearance, people slammed Big Sean over his diss track titled “I Don’t F**k With You” which he released back in 2015. Some critics even urged Big Sean, who started dating Naya in April 2013 and got engaged to her in for a few months before calling it off in April 2014, to delete the song from all streaming platforms.

However, some others defended the rapper as Naya’s death has nothing to do with Big Sean. “Disgusted that people actually coming at this man for a song he made 6-7 years ago instead of mourning her,” one person wrote on social media. Another person added, “ik damn well yall were singin that song when it came out & naya was singin it too so pls be kind to sean during these times theres no reason to send hate.”