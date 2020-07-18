Big Sean Breaks His Silence On The Passing Of Naya Rivera

Rapper Big Sean finally spoke out, about the passing of his ex-girlfriend Naya Rivera, MTO News has learned. The couple dated for almost two years, and at one time, we’re one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Big Sean told fans:

Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Sean signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music in 2007, Def Jam Recordings in 2008, and Roc Nation in 2014.

After releasing a number of mixtapes, Sean released his debut studio album, Finally Famous, in 2011, which peaked at number three on Billboard 200, and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He released his second studio album, Hall of Fame, in 2013, that peaked at number three on Billboard 200, and became certified Gold. Sean’s next albums, Dark Sky Paradise (2015) and I Decided (2017), both peaked atop the Billboard 200 and received Platinum certifications.