Bhumi Pednekar shares a special post on the occasion of her birthday

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the finest actors in B-town and there’s no denying the fact. She started off her journey in the Hindi film industry with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. Post that, she featured in several critically acclaimed films which established her as one of the leading ladies in the industry. Today, as she celebrates her 31st birthday, the actor took to social media and shared a gratitude post.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a few pictures from her birthday celebrations at home. Her caption for the post read, “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support.To have such incredible people in my life.To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love.To have the love the audiences give me.To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place.To have means to protect the ones I love.I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown..Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou” Check out the post below.











Here’s wishing Bhumi Pednekar a very happy birthday.