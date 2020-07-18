Beverley: Lillard is biggest challenge to guard in the NBA

Patrick Beverley is known as one of the most fearless defenders in the NBA, gladly taking on any player put in front of him regardless of talent or size. But who does he see as the biggest defensive challenge? Beverley was asked on the J.J. Reddick Podcast about the player he sees as the toughest assignment and he revealed it’s Damian Lillard.

“I say Dame,” Beverley said. “I give it to him”

It’s a choice few would argue with. Lillard is one of the elite playmakers in the NBA, routinely torching defenses with his lethal combination of speed, strength and shooting. In fact, Beverley said Lillard forced him to change his approach to defense.

“Dame is one of the reasons I went to the weight room and I told my guys, ‘Hey, I gotta get faster laterally,'” Beverly explained. “‘I can’t keep up with the speed right now.'”