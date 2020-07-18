Bancor Invites Bounty Hunters to Peek Into Its Code Ahead of V2 Launch By Cointelegraph

Bancor Invites Bounty Hunters to Peek Into Its Code Ahead of V2 Launch
As the launch of Bancor V2 draws close, the team is inviting the community to take a look at its code and report any vulnerabilities they may find.
On Friday, the project released the code for the Bancor V2 smart contracts, which feature a variety of improvements that help both the users and liquidity providers of the protocol.
