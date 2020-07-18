Azealia Banks Calls Nick Cannon ‘Stupid Black Man’ Amid White People Controversy

WENN

Meanwhile, the ‘Masked Singer’ host has recently announced that he’d be taking a break from hosting radio shows as he needs time to ‘establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy.’

50 Cent isn’t the only one celebrating the fact that Nick Cannon got fired from ViacomCBS after his recent comment about white people was met with criticism. Azealia Banks took to Instagram Stories to laugh at “The Masked Singer” host over the consequences that he had to face due to his comments.

Directly mentioning Nick in her post, the “212” rapper could be heard saying, “You see, dummy. Dummy. Dumba** black man. You see, stupid.” She added while laughing, “Now that’s what you get n***a you gotta sit on that vinegar and soak. Sit on that vinegar and soak, b***h.”

Nick has yet to respond to Azealia.

Nick received massive backlash after a resurfaced “Cannon’s Class” episode found the star comparing white people to “animals” and “true savages” because they are afraid of black people. “They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have — and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people — they had to be savages,” he told Public Enemy during the episode.

In addition to receiving criticism, Nick got fired from ViacomCBS and lost his ownership of his popular show “Wild ‘N Out“. He is currently fighting to get back the show because he believes it won’t be the same without his “leadership.”

Recently, Nick announced that he’d be taking a break from his radio shows. “Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused, and while we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy,” Skyview Networks said in a statement. “During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles.”