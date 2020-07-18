Australian figure skater Katia Alexandrovskaya dies in Russia

Windsor shared the news on Instagram tonight.
“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia,” he posted under a photo of the duo in their Australian Olympic uniforms.
“The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart.
“This news is something you can never prepare for.
Russian media reports that Alexandrovskaya died in Moscow, which is where she was born.
The Pachins, also from Russia, “had trained Windsor in their elegant Russian style which was perfectly suited to Alexandrovskaya’s technique, as she had trained in the Russian system. The pair gelled instantly.”
The “dynamic duo” were the first Australians to make an International Skating Union final event and to win an ISU event.
They also made history as the first Australians to win the Junior World Figure Skating Championships in Taipei City, Taiwan in 2017.