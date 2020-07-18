Australian figure skater Katia Alexandrovskaya dies in Russia

Australian figure skater Ekaterina “Katia” Alexandrovskaya is believed to have died in Russia .

The 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya represented Australia with Harley Windsor at the 2018 Winter Olympics .

Windsor shared the news on Instagram tonight.

“Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia,” he posted under a photo of the duo in their Australian Olympic uniforms.

“The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart.

“This news is something you can never prepare for.

Katia Alexandrovskaya at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Instagram)

Katia Alexandrovskaya and Harley Windsor at the Winter Olympics. (Instagram)

Russian media reports that Alexandrovskaya died in Moscow, which is where she was born.

The Pachins, also from Russia, “had trained Windsor in their elegant Russian style which was perfectly suited to Alexandrovskaya’s technique, as she had trained in the Russian system. The pair gelled instantly.”

The “dynamic duo” were the first Australians to make an International Skating Union final event and to win an ISU event.