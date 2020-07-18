Australia records 233 new cases of COVID-29 in hours

Australia has recorded 233 new cases of COVID-19 in hours as the nation works to battle a second wave of the virus.

Of the new cases, 217 are from Victoria, 15 are from NSW and one case from Western Australia was identified as a returned overseas traveller.

There have now been 11,441 total COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly has provided an update on the COVID-19 situation nationally. ()

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said the focus was largely on containing the outbreak coming from Melbourne.

“The majority of cases, of course, have recovered, though there are now approximately 2700 active cases of COVID-19, again almost all of those in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire,” Professor Kelly said.

Professor Kelly warned about complacency after the number of new cases in Victoria dropped to 217 overnight.

Tests are carried out at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Victoria Park in Picton, (Getty)

“So I think that we can see that there is a good decrease there in the number of cases in Victoria, I would caution to say we should see that this is over, it certainly is not over in Victoria,” Professor Kelly said.

“We have a large, widespread community outbreak mainly in Melbourne, but also some cases appearing in the rural parts of the state.”

He also said the potential for community transmission is higher in New South Wales due to the mobility and gatherings of people and residents.

Workers in personal protective equipment are seen, along side police patrols, on July 07, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Nine public housing estates are in mandatory lockdown, with restrictions returning across the rest of the city. (Getty)

“That does not necessarily translate to increased or decreased numbers of cases but it gives us a sense, particularly the message to people in south-west Sydney, please be careful,” Professor Kelly said.

“Please do not take this to have large gatherings either at home or outside the home, and to take those messages of physical distancing, personal hygiene, hand washing and so forth very seriously.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348