August Alsina Says He Still Has Love For Jada Pinkett-Smith (Audio)

In an interview with Lil’ Wayne, August Alsina spoke on his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith. While discussing their relationship he said he still loves her as a person.

When asked if he still loved her, he replied, “Absolutely.” He continued, “When you experience a certain type of experience on this planet and you experience a certain type of love, I will always have love for her as a person.”

As we previously reported, in an interview with Vulture, August explained why he decided to speak on their past relationship.

“People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife,” he says. “And that really started to eat at my soul, but deeper than that, it started to f*ck with my partnerships and business relationships and money.”

He continues, saying that he has never cared to expose his personal relationships but felt compelled to do so now because of his three children.

“I never talk about my relationships cause I don’t think it’s important. But my livelihood is important, because I have three kids to take care of now, and I didn’t like how that started to tamper with my life and finances.”

Aside from his family and finances, August has had to deal with the reactions from the public about his confirmation of the relationship, and Jada’s recollection of what happened. The internet was in a frenzy about Jada’s use of the word ‘entanglement’, but August isn’t sure why people are making such a fuss. In fact, he says he agrees that their situation was indeed entangled.

“I don’t know why the word is such an issue,” he says. “I would agree. If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

As previously reported, August revealed he had a relationship with the actress, during an interview with Angela Yee. Jada later confirmed the relationship, on an episode of Red Table Talk with her husband Will Smith,

Peep the audio below.

