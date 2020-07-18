Ariel Winter Calls Britney Spears’ Father ‘Disgusting’ Amid Conservatorship Controversy

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Modern Family’ actress adds support for ‘FreeBritney’ movement, joining Rose McGowan to demand the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker be freed from longtime conservatorship.

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter has joined the #FreeBritney movement, demanding justice for pop star Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle with her dad.

Fans started the initiative last year (19) when it became clear to them that the “Toxic” singer was not being treated fairly, and they took aim at her father, Jamie, and her team of handlers, who legally control the 39 year old’s private and business affairs.

“What her ‘father’ and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating…,” Ariel writes on Instagram, urging her followers to check out a post from Vas J. Morgan – an English TV personality and magazine editor.

He previously wrote, “Question, why is a woman being worked, if it’s known by her conservator that she is not well enough to care for herself?”

“I know many people won’t take this seriously because Britney has been ridiculed and laughed at for so long but this is extremely serious. This is abuse and she deserves to be seen and heard.”

Ariel has some personal experience of the issue after winning emancipation from her mother when she was a teenager. The actress was raised by her sister.

Meanwhile, actress and activist Rose McGowan has also offered her support to the campaign to ‘free’ Spears from her conservatorship in an emotional Instagram post, referencing late actress Brittany Murphy.

Rose remembered the “Clueless” star, who died aged 32 in 2009 after suffering from pneumonia brought on by anaemia and prescription drug use, in a social media post that read, “Brittany Murphy was a lovely, amazing, force of nature. Hollywood did not treat her with the respect she deserved, making her feel less than for not being a ‘typical’ beauty. And I saw what it did to her – it ate her up. Hollywood kills, sometimes slowly, sometimes quickly, but it kills. Your soul, your mind, your self-esteem, pressure of perfection… it’s endless and twists your mind.”

Rose went on to link Brittany’s fate to that of Spears, who has been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie and carers since he took on responsibility for her welfare and finances following her public breakdown in 2008.

“I’m so sorry you didn’t make it, Brittany. Your talent deserved better, your soul deserved better,” the “Scream” star added. “There’s another Britney on my mind today, too, one that is alive, one that can be saved from the leaches (sic) that are controlling and trafficking her. Free all the Britneys and all those who get hurt by the trauma of Hollywood values and toxic ‘rules.’ #FreeBritney #BrittanyMurphy.”

The #FreeBritney movement was launched after Britney entered rehab last year (19) and rumours emerged that she was actually being kept at the facility against her will by Jamie, who has now handed over his duties to the star’s longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery.