Apple Shares More ‘Behind the Mac’ Videos with Tyler Mitchell and James Blake

Apple today shared two new “Behind the Mac” videos on its YouTube channel, offering a look at how Macs can be used in creative workflows. The new videos feature photographer Tyler Mitchell and musician James Blake.

Among the new additions to the series is a spotlight on New York photographer Tyler Mitchell. The video reveals how Mitchell shoots and edits his new portrait series using elements only from his own bedroom, within 24 hours. Apple says that remote cameras were set up around the photographer’s apartment, capturing his natural creative process.

The second of the new videos features James Blake as he uses Logic Pro X to create his new song “Ask For More,” also shot within 24 hours. This is the second video in Apple’s Behind the Mac series that has focused on James Blake, the first of which was released last week.

The new videos are a continuation of Apple’s “Behind the Mac” series, launched in 2018, which highlights how various high-profile creative individuals use the Mac for their work on a daily basis.