Amber Heard Showed No Injuries as She Partied at Coachella Days After Alleged Johnny Depp Attack

WENN

According a security guard, the ‘Aquaman’ actress showed no visible injuries and continued her birthday celebration at the Coachella music festival days after allegedly beaten up by then-husband.

Amber Heard displayed no visible injuries the day after she was allegedly attacked by Johnny Depp at her 30th birthday party and continued her celebrations at the Coachella music festival, a court has heard.

Depp is suing bosses at Britain’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for libel after he was labelled a “wife beater” in a 2018 article published in The Sun.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has vehemently denied accusations of domestic violence levelled at him by his ex-wife, Heard, and on Thursday (16Jul20), security guard Starling Jenkins took the witness stand at London’s High Court to recall his interaction with the “Aquaman” actress the morning after the former couple had an explosive fight back in April, 2016 – which signalled the end of its marriage.

Jenkins, who worked at the Los Angeles building in which the stars lived, revealed Heard had approached him when he arrived at work and begged him to help find Depp’s cell phone and wallet, which she had hurled off their balcony in a rage hours earlier.

An app indicated the iPhone was “somewhere on the streets below the balcony of the residence” and Jenkins managed to locate it after asking around members of the local homeless community.

“One homeless man admitted to me that he had the phone,” Jenkins said, detailing how the vagrant had demanded $425 (£340) in cash along with water and “three chicken tacos” among other food requests.

Depp was not present during Jenkins’ encounters with Heard and the guard insisted he “saw no marks or bruises of any kind” on the actress’ “face or body” even though she claims her then-husband threw a bottle of Champagne at her, grabbed her by the hair, and threw her to the ground after arriving late to her party.

In his recent testimony, Depp insisted none of that happened and maintained Heard was the one who threw a “haymaker” punch at him, and then left faeces in their marital bed as a “prank” – allegations she has denied.

Jenkins also told the court that he was hired to drive Heard and her entourage to California’s Coachella event the following day, and she made no mention of the alleged violence she had suffered during the car ride.

“I heard Amber frequently express her anger (at) Johnny… but she did not say one thing or make any innuendos about allegations of domestic violence,” he declared.

“She was hooping it up (partying) all weekend, and it was clear that she and her girlfriends spent much of the time at Coachella intoxicated.”

He noted Heard “threw up at least once” in a car park and was “clearly dehydrated”, with Jenkins at one point sent to “obtain ginger ale and crackers for her.”

The trial continues.