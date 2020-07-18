Amazon announces Apple Days sale: 7 Apple products that will be available ‘cheaper’ – Latest News

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it is going to hold Apple Days sale on its platform starting 12 am of July 19. The seven-day sale will run through July 25.

As part of this sale, Amazon will be offering discounts on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook and more.

Ahead of the sale, the company revealed some of the offers that will be there on iPhones and other Apple products during the sale. Here’s a look at them:

iPhone 11: Flat discount of Rs 5,400, making it available at a starting price of Rs 62,900.

iPhone 11 Pro and

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Apart from the above discount of Rs 5,500, these models will also be available at an additional discount of Rs 4,000 using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

iPhone 8 Plus: This iPhone will be available at a starting price of Rs 41,500, after a discount of 46%.

iPads: Amazon will offer discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on iPads.

Apple Watch Series 3: Amazon will offer a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on Watch Series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Apple MacBook Pro: Amazon will be offering an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

While Amazon has revealed deals and discounts on these products, there are likely to be discounts on other products too. Once the sale goes live, interested buyers can look for deals on other iPhones (including iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone X) as well as various models of iPads, Apple Watch and MacBooks.

