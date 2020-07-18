Alleged Proofs of Armie Hammer Having Affairs With Fans and Being Into BDSM Surface

WENN

In one of the alleged screenshots making the rounds online, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor can be seen asking one of his fans to sign an NDA and calling her ‘kitten.’

–

Irreconcilable differences might not be the reason why Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers decided to end their marriage. Several alleged screenshots of the actor flirting with fans surfaced online, in addition to a couple of photos which showed that he’s apparently into BDSM sex.

In one of the photos, Hammer called one of his fans “kitten” and apologized for leaving her hanging in Los Angeles. “I had every intention of meeting you but then something terrible happened in my personal life and I was falling apart,” he said. “I won’t get into details but it almost cost me everything. I also had a crisis of confidence. I wanted to f**k you so badly but also knew how badly I’d feel afterward. I was torn.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Hammer appeared to be asking a fan to sign an NDA so that he can trust her. Later on, when the “Call Me By Your Name” actor told the fan that he was in Moscow, he wrote, “My wife is with me or else I’d have you come meet me, plug in and hungry for daddy.”

Someone also shared a post that showed how Hammer is apparently into BDSM. The post included two photos of someone practicing bonding. Even though the person’s face was not shown, Hammer is believed to be the person in the photo. “Armie Hammer. These are NOT new pics but supposedly he sent them to that girl or another girl? Idk, I can’t keep up,” so the caption of the post read.

Hammer and Chambers announced the end of their 10-year marriage last week, asking fans for privacy for the sake of their children. Recently, it’s been reported that Chambers is asking for primary physical custody of their children, but wants joint legal custody with Hammer.