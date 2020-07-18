Alex Johnston should go to Roosters, Panthers, Eels, Storm, Sea Eagles says Andrew Johns

Rugby league great Andrew Johns has called on Souths star Alex Johnston to put money second and join a genuine NRL premiership contender in his search for a new contract.

Johnston is on the lookout for a new club as his deal with Souths comes to an end, and Johns said the 25-year-old could be an ideal fit for the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm.

Despite Johnston not being thought of as one of the most damaging wingers in the competition, Johns said moving to the right club could make him one of the leading try-scorers in the NRL.

“Some of the tries he scores on the wing, his speed is still there, he’s an incredible finisher,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

Johnston is seeking a new club as he approaches the end of his contract with South Sydney (Getty)

“I’d love to see Alex go to a really strong club. If he went to one of those clubs, he would be up there with the leading try-scorers in the competition.”

Despite still just being 25 years of age and in the prime of his career, Johns suggested that money shouldn’t be the deciding factor for Johnston.

“Go to a strong club, play on the wing for less money and finish your career with a premiership for a successful club,” he said.

“It’s tempting to go to a club for more money, but you’re never going to get the ball. The ball you’re going to get is doing hit-ups out of your own area.

Johns believes that Johnston’s best position is still on the wing, not fullback (Getty)

“Go to a strong club with a good back line and some strong coaching and have a great end to your career. He has got so much to offer.”

While Johnston will line up at fullback in the absence of Latrell Mitchell for the Souths, league great Brad Fittler said his best position was still on the wing.

“He could be a good fullback at another club, but I think at the moment he’s one of the best left wingers and has been in the game for a long time,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Good luck to him wherever he goes, he’s been a joy to watch. You’ve never heard a peep out of him and he’s provided some really great highlights for everyone.”