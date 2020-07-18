Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Young Daughter Hospitalized After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

The Bollywood actress and her eight-year-old daughter have been taken to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus along with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been admitted to a hospital in India amid their battle with coronavirus.

The beauty queen-turned-actress tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the week (begs13Jul20) after her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, were hospitalised with the virus.

And now Aishwarya and eight-year-old Aaradhya have been admitted to Nananvati Hospital.

A source insists both mother and daughter are “fine” but they “needed medical attention.”

The actress’ husband previously confirmed Aishwarya and their daughter had tested positive for coronavirus, stating, “They will be self quarantining at home… Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”