Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are now stable

Last night news broke out that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who were recently diagnosed with COVID 19, have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The two were supposed to quarantine at home as per the recommendation of the BMC.

However, reportedly the mother and daughter began facing issues like breathlessness and mild fever after which they were shifted to professional supervision at the hospital. A leading daily got in touch with the hospital officials at Nanavati Hospital who have revealed that both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are completely stable and are under observation in the isolation ward. The report also claims that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted after testing COVID 19 positive last week, are also showing positive signs to the treatment.