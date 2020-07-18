AI-Blockchain Platform Creates Digital Assets From Personal Data By Cointelegraph

AI-Blockchain Platform Creates Digital Assets From Personal Data
Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist Kneron announced the launch of its KNEO platform on July 16, combining edge AI devices with blockchain technology to create secure and private personal networks.
The Kneron Neural-network Edge-AI Open platform also creates digital assets out of personal data which can be exchanged or sold to the corporations who want them.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.