AFL news | Gold Coast Suns to miss finals, Kane Cornes, Matthew Lloyd predict

The Gold Coast Suns will fall short of a first finals appearance despite enjoying a breakout season, AFL greats Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd have predicted.

The Suns smashed Sydney by 32 points at the SCG on Saturday and have won people over with their exciting brand of footy. They’re currently sixth on the ladder.

Yet that doesn’t mean they’ll hang on to a top eight spot, Cornes and Lloyd reckon.

“I’m leaning towards them just missing out,” Lloyd said on The Sunday Footy Show.

Gold Coast Suns star Izak Rankine celebrates kicking a goal in his side’s win over Sydney. (Getty)

Cornes agreed, saying: “Not yet but it’s been one of the great stories of the year. I’d be surprised if they make it.

“I just don’t think they’ve got the experience and quality to compete with some of the other teams. I don’t see them in the best eight teams in the competition right now and I’d be surprised if they made it.

“They are [in the top eight] now but they’ve played eight games and they haven’t played everyone yet. Who have they beaten, would be the question; how have they gone against teams that are above them on the ladder? That’s all the evidence we need to see before we make a call on this.”

Gold Coast have beaten strugglers West Coast, Adelaide, Fremantle and Sydney, and lost to Port Adelaide, Geelong and Melbourne.

The Suns aren’t friendless when it comes to their finals prospects.

“One player that is flying at the moment is Izak Rankine,” former Western Bulldogs and Richmond star Nathan Brown said.

“He does things in his first two game that players who’ve played 200 games never get to do. He is a special player.

“I think that lost some confidence with Matty Rowell going out but then a young group sees this sort of thing coming in, they start to believe on the back of that.

“The question can they make the eight – I think they can because they start to believe, ‘Yes, we are a very good side’.”