Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sparked off a series of controversies in Bollywood. While the debate on nepotism is stronger than ever, there are fingers being pointed at several popular personalities as the cause of his passing away. Even though Mumbai Police has declared Sushant’s death as a suicide, they’re investigating the matter for what led him to taking such a bold move.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were already called in by the Mumbai Police to record their statements and now, they have asked Yash Raj head Aditya Chopra for his statement. A report in a leading daily revealed that Aditya was questioned by the officers in charge for four hours. Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe also gave out a statement to the daily assuring that they’re investigating every possible angle. He said, “Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle.”

Earlier, the Police also asked for a copy of Sushant’s contract with YRF. He worked for the production banner in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015).